In November 2021, the Kennewick School board approved the naming of the Kamiakin Gym to the Randy Dolven Gymnasium.

Randy Dolven was a former coach and Athletic Director for the Braves, and while he dies two years ago, his name will live on as a person who made a difference.

"It's been almost two years since we lost dad," said Randy's son, Heath Dolven. "He's gone, but this is going to ensure that he's not forgotten."

Kamiakin held a naming ceremony last Friday night to commemorate and celebrate the new name. At the halftime of the Richland-Kamiakin boys' basketball game, Kamiakin Principal Chris Chelin and family of the late Randy Dolven welcomed in the new name.

"He was not only a great teacher and coach," said Chelin, "but a true life coach. He was interested in others success. He inspired others and the lessons he taught still resonate with those that knew him."

During the presentaion, both student sections chanted "Randy" and a Richland assistant coach even wore a red Kamiakin polo to honor a man that made a difference in the community.

During the naming process, these were a few comments about Randy that were submitted to the naming committee: