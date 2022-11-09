Much of the conversation surrounding Kamiakin at the start of the football season was the number of players they lost off last year's semifinal team.
What was unknown was how good those who were back or new could be, but the answer it turns out ... is really good.
The Braves are one of two MCC teams that will host state playoff games when they welcome in Gonzaga Prep Saturday whose wing-t offense can be challenging.
"That offense isn't fun to play against," said senior Fabian Hernandez. "There's so much, everything going at you all at once. You have to be really disciplined. I think that challenge is going to be fun. Do your job. If you try to be extra, try to do someone else's job, that's when everything just falls apart. The main thing is do your job, stay disciplined and hit, for sure hit."
Hernandez was on last year's team that got to the semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Graham-Kapowsin.
New this year is David Kuku who says he's excited to play with his cousin Gabe Tahir in the state playoffs.
"We just gotta play physical. The most physical team wins so that's really what our goal is; to play more physical than that wing-t. Just come out on top."
The Braves are on a six-game winning streak after starting the season just two and two with losses to Chiawana and Kennewick.
Hernandez says it shows their resilience.
"We fall, we keep fighting. Just last week we were down 13-0 in the first four minutes and we fought back and won by a few touchdowns. Not a lot of teams could do that. A lot of teams go down and they fold. We don't. That's a key part, especially for the playoffs since there are a lot of ups and downs."
Saturday's game kicks off at 2:00 p.m. at Lampson Stadium.