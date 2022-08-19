Kamiakin is the defending MCC champion and got all the way to the state semifinals before their 2021 season came to an end.
But last year's team was very senior heavy and now the Braves are having to reload and see if they can keep their momentum from 2021.
Coach Scott Biglin says while it will be a challenging year, they aren't changing goals.
"We want to compete for a state championship. We don't change those expectations just cause we have a new group of kids in here. That's kind of our mentality and that's our philosophy, what we've been striving for for the past 14 years, since I've been here."
Biglin says they have two players battling to be the quarterback after Henry Mercado graduated from last year's team and there are also several athletes expected to excel.
Biglin pointed to two senior receivers who he thinks will step up this season.
"We lost tons of seniors last year," said now senior receiver Fabian Hernandez. "We have a few seniors this year. Leadership, I think we need leadership."
Senior receiver and cornerback Gabriel Tahir said the team is ready to roll into the season.
"Our mentality. Our team, even though we're young, we're really some dogs. That's what our strength is."
The Braves know that replacing the amount of talent they lost will be a challenge, but they are anxious to prove doubters wrong.
Their season begins on September 2nd when they take on the Chiawana Riverhawks.