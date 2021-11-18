Kamiakin football hoisted a 3A state championship trophy back in 2016. Now in 2021, they look to once again be on top but now as 4A state champions.
"They got their eye on the prize right now," said Kamiakin head coach Scott Biglin.
"We're looking forward to December is what the hope is," said senior captain EJ Hawkings. "Senior year. I want to leave out on a win. We've been undefeated all year and I'd like to leave out on a win as well."
To do that, the Braves have to overcome the reining 4A state champions, Camas in the quarterfinals -- A challenge they are meeting head on.
"We're really excited to play Camas," said RB/LB Luis Salgado. They're a really good program with a history of winning games, and we really want to come in as our first year in 4A and make a statement."
They say you learn more from a loss than a win, but Kamiakin hasn't lost this season. To look at the event that shaped their mindset, you have to look at their only loss last season.
"That Chiawana loss really hurt us last year," said senior quarterback Henry Mercado. "we knew we really needed to come out with a vengeance, and ever since then, we've been keeping our foot on the gas pedal."
Beating the Riverhawks this season made the braves realize they have a special group.
"I think after we beat Chiawana," said Aidan Canada of a breakthrough moment the team had, "because Chiawana was the only team to beat us last year. We're like 'We got it now.' We got it."
Now playing with swag and confidence as the braves look to always remember what happens in November and December in their first season as 4A contenders.
Kickoff between #4 Kamiakin and # 5 Camas will be Saturday, November 20th at 3:00 PM at Lampson Stadium. The game will be televised on SWX and can also be streamed HERE.