Tomorrow night's intra-city rivalry matchup between Kennewick and Kamiakin is sure to feature hard hits and big plays.
The Braves are hoping that for a third straight game against the Lions, they can be the ones that get the bulk of the good.
A big part will be the strength of the Kamiakin defense which is coming off a stellar outing against Southridge.
"Our coaches know what they're doing," said Senior Defensive Lineman and Running Back Devin Crow. "And we have some guys guys out there. We got Gabe, Outlaw; it's just a bunch of studs on the team and we do our assignments."
Crow says they are working on some things that need to be fixed after the first couple of weeks.
He says their defense is also young and that they are always looking to step up and compete.
"Defense wins games, it's a big part of the ballgame. If our defense comes out and plays how we are supposed to, we should be coming out with a W."
Friday's night broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. on SWX live from Lampson Stadium.
The 11:00 SWX Overtime show will also have highlights from this pivotal matchup, and the Chiawana-Richland battle.