The Kamiakin Braves girls soccer and volleyball teams had a robust crowd send them off to state Thursday morning.
The soccer team is in the state semis, while the volleyball team's state schedule begins Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.
Students, teachers, family and many others gathered at the high school to wish the teams good luck.
"I know a lot of girls on the soccer team, this is our last few games playing with each other," said senior soccer player Devyn Chelin. "So just ending the past 13 years of playing together on a good note and just ending it as a happy celebration of our time together. And then for volleyball, I know that they put in so much hard work during their season and so hopefully that pays off when they're in Yakima at their state tournament and hopefully they can get to the final four like soccer as well."
The volleyball team plays Mount Rainier in the Yakima SunDome.
The soccer team plays Issaquah at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup at 5:00 p.m. The winner plays in the state title match Saturday, also at 5 p.m.
But they weren't alone.
The Richland volleyball squad also had many well wishers, and even got cheered on by Carmichael Middle School students as they headed up to Yakima for the state tournament.
The Bombers are seeded 13th and take on Lake Stevens friday morning at 8:45.
And the team was very excited to see the fans wishing them well.
Senior Ella Carrick said, "Knowing that we are supported by by all of the staff and all of our friends here at Richland High is really huge for us to know that we have support going into the state tournament."
Richland made it to the district championship match before falling to Gonzaga Prep to secure their place at state, but faces an uphill challenge.
Kamiakin finished 12th and Richland 13th in the state's RPI rankings.
The West Valley Rams are also in the tournament as the 8th seed and plays Camas Friday at 8:45 in the first round.