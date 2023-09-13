The Kamiakin Braves enter their big match against Richland as the two-time defending MCC champs and are also off to an undefeated start this season.
But despite winning league last year, they fell to the Bombers in the district tournament.
This year they return three first-team All-MCC players so the goals are big on and off the court.
"We have a phrase 'unfinished business' that's taken off of last year and wanting to place better this year," said senior setter and MCC player of the year last year Rylie Dolven. "So we're really trying to get back to state and place a lot higher, beat those stronger teams and have fun."
Senior middle Jule Whitley praised the culture saying, "Freshman, Sophomore, JV, Varsity, we all try to stay connected and I feel like that really helps build as a program. And just putting in the effort and time and working hard."
Helping the team get better is long-time coach Morgan Schauble who was named the MCC coach of the year last season and was praised by her players.
She has the team focused on what they need to do for an even better season this year.
"It's the mental aspect of it," said senior outside hitter Peyton Arland. "Having that confidence in yourself and obviously in your teammates. It's a big role in volleyball because if you make a mistake, you gotta shake it off and go to the next play and so we think if you can keep rolling with it, it'll be great."
Thursday's game will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 7 p.m.