Tri-City football teams are proving they can hang with the best of them.
Kamiakin took on the reining 4A state champions in Camas over the weekend.
The Papermakers gave the Braves a tough test, but the Kamiakin offense proved to be too much while the defense held Camas to just 14 points in the 35-14 win Saturday evening.
Senior utility player Payton Graham came up big for the braves, scoring three touchdowns in the win or go home game.
"One of the things my dad has told me since I was a little kid," said Graham, "is that 'big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games," and I knew I was going to have to make some big time plays."
Kamiakins depth and selfless play once again showed up and sends them into the semi-finals.
"None of our guys are selfish," said senior captain LB/WR EJ Hawkins. "That's the best part and more important part in my option. This week is was [Graham's] turn with three touchdowns, last week it was mine I had four, and next week, who knows? It could be Luis, Fabian, Aidan... There's too many guys to really stop on this team."
The Braves travel to Spanaway Saturday to face the #1 ranked Graham-Kapowsin Eagles in the 4A semifinals. Kickoff set for 1:00 PM.
"Next week we are all going to have to make some big-time plays if we want to keep playing," said Graham.