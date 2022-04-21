Hanford's Katelynn Gelston is headed to Oregon State for throwing next season
but her hard work started long before this season.
The future Beaver says she began her track and field career working with her dad in middle school and found that she had an aptitude.
"One of my first meets in middle school track I broke both the shotput and discus records. I realized I could be really good at this so ever since then I dove head first into track and I've always loved it."
That hard work led her to qualify for the state meet as a freshman and while she hasn't had that opportunity the past two years ... she's targeting a state title or two in her last run.
The individual glory seems inevitable for Gelston, but it's not what she loves most about her time on the track.
"The team is a really big part of high school track. It's important to have fun especially this year, my senior year. I'm going to go to college next year and I just want to have a good time."
Gelston has the top discus and shotput throws in the state currently and the 2nd longest javelin throw.
With the state track meet just a little over a month away ... she has just a few weeks left in her high school career, but whether she wins three state titles or none ... she says the lessons will stay.
"You get out what you put in. If you show up to practice every day. If you do the little things during the summer and focus on the little stuff then you'll have good results."
Gelston set school records in the shotput and discus this season and the javelin last season.