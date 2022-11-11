The Kennewick Lions hit the road Saturday to play Rainier Beach in the first round of the state playoffs.
Just like last season, it looks like the team will have to win games on the west side of the state to get back to the championship.
Something last year's experience should help with.
"We have some new guys that aren't used to it yet but we have a lot of guys that were in that situation last year," said senior Ashton Tripp. "I think we'll be OK, I think we'll travel well. We just need to have a good run game."
Sophomore Alex Roberts said, "I think we compare pretty well. We really need to lock in on defense to make sure their running back gets down to the ground. And focus on their receivers. They got a couple that are pretty good."
Tripp said they've also added some new plays, and made changes to the lineup to find more consistency on offense.
Coach Randy Affholter says his team needs to get in the right mindset, not just show up.
"High school football is a lot of fun, but at the same time, when this time of year hits, you have to be businesslike in what you're doing in the locker room. Get yourself prepared to play and be focused to play, all week come prepared to practice and get better in practice so you can play those games which are high level football games."
Kickoff Saturday is at 4.
The winner plays the winner of Southridge and Yelm.