One baseball season that should be relatively drama free this year is for high schools.
Kennewick starts their season Friday and the Lions will do so with a lot of new faces as they have to replace five players who were on either the 1st or 2nd team of the 2021 all-conference teams.
They do return All-MCC Shortstop Danny Dickinson who said, "We have a very young team and if our players play scared then we'll get eaten up. We want to play confident and attack everyone no matter what."
Coach Lenny Ayres also noted the youth on their team but says with no state title since 2008, that is their goal this year.
"It comes down to pitching every year, so we've got to pitch well and play good defense and have some timely hitting in some big games."
The other Lion that was on the All-MCC team in 2021 that should be back is Simeon Howard.
Kennewick last won a league title in 2016 when Ayres was named coach of the year. They last placed in state in 2013 when they finished 3rd.
We will have six baseball and softball games this season on SWX. That begins March 18th when Sunnyside visits Prosser.