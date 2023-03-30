The Kennewick Lions fastpitch team entered this year coming off an appearance in the play-in round of state in 2022.
Under second-year coach Katy Clawson, they won three in a row after a season-opening tie as they hope to get back to the postseason.
Their captains say this team has gelled quickly and they have great camaraderie.
"We have a lot of young players this year," said senior pitcher Peighton Fuhriman. "It's impressive to me to see how well and how soon we have come together and been able to play as a team and trust each other."
Senior CF Hailey Puckett noted, "[It] translates very well onto the field cause we have great communication this year and there's always teammates picking each other up even after errors or anything."
Unfortunately for the Lions, they're on a two-game losing streak with losses to Chiawana and a heartbreaker against Hanford.
Fuhriman and Puckett say their goals are focused on improving with each day, trying to build good processes.
Their sophomore catcher Addi Fielder said their goal is, "To whoop some booty and slay I guess. I don't know man. We're just out here to work our hardest and take no prisoners."
All three said they are very excited to take on their rival Kamiakin Friday.
We'll have the intra-city rivalry of Kamiakin taking on Kennewick Friday on SWX.
We'll have the second game of their doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
You can also stream the game through our website and mobile app.