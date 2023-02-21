The Kennewick Lions were down 11 at half, and one point in the 3rd, down 14 to Eastside Catholic, but stormed back in the 4th quarter to force OT, eventually beating the Crusaders 73-61.
Dylyn Dress led the Lions with 21 points and also collected five rebounds as Kennewick saw double-figure scoring from five different players.
Also scoring in double figures was Emily Kaylor who had 14, Haylee Johnson had 13, while Hanna Fiander and Tayler Adams each had 11.
EKU closed the 4th quarter on a 17-3 to force the overtime, then allowed just one point in the extra basketball in the win.
The 17th seed Kennewick now gets ready to travel to to Western Washington where they will face Bonney Lake in a loser out, winner to Tacoma game Saturday at noon at Auburn High School.
Eastside Catholic's season is over.