With the Kennewick Lions playoff berth officially announced Sunday, the Richland Bombers were a good test of the caliber of some of the teams the Lions might have to face in the tournament and it looks like they might have a pretty good shot!
Getting the win 27-7, the Lions offense was impressive behind running back Myles Mayovsky and quarterback Dayton Davis. While the defense was their normally stellar selves; holding the Bombers to a single touchdown, and giving the Lions an excellent measuring stick for themselves heading into the playoffs.
“Well I think the biggest thing is that it's against a good opponent.’ said head coach Randy Affholter, ‘We really talked to our kids about the last couple weeks of the season that we're gonna play; I would call them the bluebloods of the MCC, you know, Chiawana and Richland. All those things, help prepare you because when you play those guys, the game speeds up. So if you can handle the speed of the game, that means as you get in the tournament, obviously teams are in the tournament for a reason, because they're pretty good. So you've been through that speed before, so you understand it, so it's not a surprise when you get there.”