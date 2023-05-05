Kennewick baseball enters the district playoff tournament as the top seed from the MCC in 3A, and the 2nd ranked team in the state's RPI.
Last year, they were able to make it all the way to the state championship game before they fell to Mercer Island.
And while they lost four important players off that team, most of the squad is back.
"We had the pedigree from last year so they just carried it over," said coach Lenny Ayres. "This is a really hard-working group. They show up every and they show up to work and that's paid off for us."
New Center Fielder Simeon Howard said, "Everybody knows each other like Braxden said. Having the chemistry and the bond, it just all falls in place."
That camaraderie has helped pushed this team to the MCC title, but they have bigger goals this postseason and they know what they need to do.
"Be consistent, do the fundamentals," said Howard. "You know, first-pitch fastball, stuff like that. Pitching on the mound and hitting, if that falls into place, we'll be good."
Senior Braxden Salazar added, "First-pitch fastballs are a normal thing in this league, so if we take control of a first-pitch fastball and swing the way we should and how we've been swinging, we should be just fine."
The district playoffs start Saturday with the Lions hosting Mead. if they win that and then again on Tuesday, they will be in the district championship, a game they lost last year.
"Going out there and being the aggressor on both sides defensively and offensively," is the key according to Ayres. "You don't go in there playing afraid. You go out there being the aggressor."
Salazar said there is one goal. "We have to come that much harder to chase our dreams and win a state championship. That's all we want to do, get right back there. This year we're going to win it."
The winner of Saturday's game will play either Southridge or University.