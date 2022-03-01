The Kennewick Lions will be in the Tacoma Dome for state basketball this week for the first time since 1989.
The Lions have made it to the regional round several times over the past decade, but not to the round of 12.
Their seniors are ready for the experience.
Danny Dickinson said, "On the east side, it feels like a lot of people are getting overlooked. Having that underdog mentality, we're looking forward to getting after it."
Jonah Gebers echoed that sentiment noting, "It's pretty crazy how far we've come as a team. Looking back I don't think I would have thought we'd be here at the end of the season."
Charlie Tipke-Henry is focused on a very tough opponent Wednesday, "Auburn is a good team. We have to go out there and play like every other game. Nobody expected us to to get this far. We have to keep going."
The team is drawing inspiration from the Lions football journey which saw them travel to the west side and upset higher seeded teams all the way to the championship game where they fell just short against Bellevue.
The Hardwood Classic starts tomorrow in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane. We'll have full coverage all week long.