The 3A state final signified the end of the high school baseball season and unfortunately for Kennewick, the Cinderella Mercer Island squad kept their glass slipper.
The two teams met at Gesa Stadium and the Islanders offense started off on fire. They would score four runs in the 1st, and seven over the first three innings.
Kennewick would finally get something going in the 5th inning and cut the lead to 8-4 with six outs to go.
Unfortunately, it was not to be for the Lions and they would fall 8-4.
Senior Chance Oldham said, "We didn't think we could get this far, but we're glad we did. It took a lot of team effort."
Fellow 12th grader Danny Dickinson agreed adding, "I've been playing with these seniors behind me for four years now and it meant the world to be able to spend it with them."
Kyan Bowe, the senior catcher, was equally reflective, "To end my senior season like that. I mean obviously it sucks losing, but we never got this chance in my four years of high school."
And Senior Infielder Jason Elvik said, "It was really fun being with this group of boys. I couldn't have it any better than that."
Through the disappointment, coach Lenny Ayers emphasized to his team that they should be proud of what they did and not let a single loss define their season.
The Lions get their first trophy since 2013 and their best finish since winning state in 2008.
They also have a lot of talent that could be returning and expect to have a strong 2023 season as well.