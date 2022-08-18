The Kennewick Lions nearly achieved their ultimate goal in 2021 getting to the state championship
Now they are looking forward to seeing if they can top it in 2022.
The Lions lost to Bellevue in the state finals 17-13, and then graduated a lot of skill players including a few that are playing college football.
But Coach Randy Affholter says the process of building a program is always making sure you have someone to step in and they're ready to take over.
"It's easy to get to the top and then once you're up there it's harder. You've gotta try to keep pushing yourself because you're going to get everybody's best shot from here on out. We just gotta make sure that we keep people chasing us now and that's the goal of it."
Affholter says their offensive and defensive lines will be their strengths this season, but he's also excited about some of the new skill players they will feature.
One of those is new quarterback Andre Breedlove who played a little behind center last year but now gets the full-time gig.
"We lost quite a bit of our wide receivers and stuff like that, skill positions. I feel like we filled them in pretty nice by adding some people that show up, they want to be consistent and show up to summer workouts and get better. I'm excited. I feel like we have a good chance to make it all the way."
Senior offensive lineman Ashton Tripp, who is committed to play football at WSU, agreed saying, "We have a few guys that haven't had their chance to show what they got, so I think we should be pretty good."
Affholter said fans will love their new running backs and wide receivers who will step to the forefront.
Kennewick's season begins on September 2nd when they face Pasco at Edgar Brown Stadium.