One of, if not the biggest matchup in the state takes place on a Thursday night this week.
The Kennewick Lions host the Chiawana Riverhawks with the winner gaining the tiebreaker advantage over the other if needed.
Lions coach Randy Affholter says they are excited to host this game, and have the environment at Lampson.
"Anytime we get to play in our home stadium, it's an advantage. We're right here, we don't have to go anywhere. We can do a lot of pregame stuff. It's real simple for us and put the kids in a good routine. That's one of the things I like about playing at Lampson."
The Lions enter the game as the 5th ranked 3A team according to RPI, but also the only other undefeated team in the MCC.
They are technically a half game back because they played one non-league game as opposed to Chiawana which has only played in league.
Kennewick QB Andre Breedlove says they are working on cleaning up stuff ahead of the big contest.
"We're ready to show them why we're on top. We want to go out there and put points on the board. We all went out there and worked and want to make sure that everyone knows the top dogs, not the second-top dogs. We want to be top dogs," said the senior. He added that for him, "If we go out there and hustle around the field, I don't think it should even be a game for anyone else. It should be our game to be honest."
Kennewick has won the past two meetings, but both teams are coming off big MCC wins last week, and lose a day of preparation with the game on Thursday.
Kickoff at Lampson is at 7:00 p.m.