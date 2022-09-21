The Kennewick Lions and Kamiakin Braves face off Friday night on SWX in a pivotal intra-city matchup.
The rivalry has been marked with important games, memorable wins, and this year, features the two MCC teams that made it the farthest in last year's state playoffs.
For the Kennewick players, like Seniors Vea Moala and Andre Breedlove, they're excited for the atmosphere and playing against kids they've played against their whole life.
"It's our last year of high school," said Breedlove, "So it's just being able to say 'We took you all out. We got the win.' It says that we got bragging rights over them."
Moala agreed noting, "Winning over them Being able to tell them that our high school is a lot better, stuff like that."
The Kamiakin Braves have won the past two matchups, both in 2021 with the COVID-impacted 2020 season being delayed.
For Lions Coach Randy Affholter, he loves the rivalry, and the gameday environment, but it also gives him important information.
"For us, it's a good measuring point to figure out where you're at. It's also a good measuring point of seeing what we've got in the season. What are we missing as a coaching staff? Maybe we're missing something or don't have the right pieces in place. That's what I really like about it."
Affholter says he wants to be in these important, rivalry games and that he hopes it's fun for the players and the fans.
Friday's night tilt will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 7:00 p.m. and streamed through our website.