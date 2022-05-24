For the first time in 13 years the Kennewick softball team will take part in the state tournament.
Joining their baseball counterparts, who will play in the state semifinals Friday, the Lions beat Mount Spokane in the district consolation bracket claiming the third seed to state.
Coach Katy Clawson said it's an accomplishment that very few thought they could do.
"We knew that no matter what, we wanted to go out there and just prove to ourselves that we had what it took to be a successful team. They have the attitude to win every game that they have."
Clawson said it's a blessing to go to state in her first year as the head coach for Kennewick.
She also noted it's a young team, and one that had to build belief, but they are also thankful.
"When Peighton caught the last ball at regionals, I obviously yelled in excitement, but also tears were streaming down my face," said Junior Centerfielder Hailey Puckett. "I'm just so proud of everyone on the field. We work so hard."
Ceci Hobbs, a Senior Left Fielder, noted, "Despite where I thought we were going to go, I worked my hardest because I love this sport. It's been so much fun this year. This has been my favorite year."
Junior Pitcher Peighton Fuhriman said of the team's seniors, "My goal for them is to make it as memorable as possible. It would be awesome to win, so we have to go out and put our best effort into it and hopefully we can get that for them. That would be really cool for the seniors."
The state softball tournament takes place Friday and Saturday. Kennewick plays Auburn Riverside in a loser out, play-in game.
The winner faces Lake Washington.