The Kings of the Columbia 7-on-7 high school football tournament is this weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Teams from more than 20 schools across freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels will compete for the crown.
The first rounds are in Kennewick on Saturday with the championships Sunday afternoon at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
"It's just a great community builder," said Southridge coach Matt Johnson. "It gets our name out there, it gets everybody's name out there. Football doesn't start until really September or August, but now we can get a little bit of football going for the community and it's great. It's great to be a part of."
In recent years, the teams were not able to be coached by the school's staff, but changes were made so each coach can be more hands on and work with the kids that will be trying out in the fall.
Plus, it's all done in a controlled environment.
"It's a little safer, it's just touch," said Columbia coach Trevor Curtis. "Working on timing with quarterbacks, receivers, especially being brand new. We're working our zone, our man coverage defensively just to kind of see where we're at."
Last year, Kennewick took home the crown for varsity and Pasco won the JV title.
This year's championships will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.
You can also stream it on our website.