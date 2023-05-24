The state softball tournament begins Thursday for some teams with loser out games.
One of those squads is the Kiona-Benton Bears who face Riverside in Yakima at 3.
Ki-Be is back in state for the first time in five years, though two of those seasons were covid impacted, and they are looking for their second ever state win.
But if they're going to be a Cinderella, they need to have the right parts to do it.
"Our chemistry is really good so we work really well together," said senior 2B Kylie Berry. "If we're down in a game, we'll pull each other back up. That actually made us win that last game to make us go to state."
Freshman P/3B Ashlyn Poirier said, "We all get along great and I think it's just a lot easier if you're playing together if we all get along."
The Bears finished second in the SCAC East with a 12-4 league record.
In the district tournament, they had to go to extra innings against College Place to make it to state out of the consolation bracket.
Poirier believes, "As long as we keep each other up and we're all just having fun and we all just keep our heads up and we don't get down, I think that will give us a good pathway."
Berry agrees saying, "We've been working very hard and preparing for this game this whole entire week. We'll just do everything we can as a team to work hard and win that game."
Ki-Be was seeded 12th and the winner of their game against Riverside will go on to face Blaine.
If the Bears win Thursday they will be guaranteed at least two games on Friday.