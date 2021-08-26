Coming off a COVID-shortened season that saw them fall in the conference semifinals, the Kamiakin Braves are headed into the 2021-22 season with a new look and some high expectations.
The Braves are coming into the season ranked 22nd in Washington state; and there were some questions about whether the Braves would be able to rebound after the departures of Woodley Downard, Messiah Jones and MCC Offensive Player of the Year, Tuna Altahir for Eastern Washington.
The braves had some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball but despite the departures, head coach Scott Biglin is optimistic about his roster and the future of Braves football.
“You just hope that those backups learned from those guys because they were ultra-great athletes. We got guys that are replacing guys out there that we're comfortable with and actually I think we're almost better than we could have been last year. So, I'm happy with what we got. Depth will be a challenge because some of those haven't played on Friday nights, but the guys we got filling in for our big departures, I don't think there's going to be a hiccup in what we do.”
The Braves play their first game of the season on the road against Hermiston on September 3rd.