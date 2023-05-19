Liberty Christian baseball enters the state tournament as the 2nd seed behind rival DeSales.
The Patriots returned to state last season after a six-year absence and this year they're excited with how well they're playing.
"It's a great opportunity," said senior LF Sam Culver. "I mean, we got the opportunity in football, didn't quite make it there, but I think we have a great chance in baseball. I think we can do it."
Senior 3B Drew Ott agreed, noting, "It's cool to have this opportunity. It's very blessed. I'm glad to be here."
LC won the regular season league title, but fell to DeSales in districts and finished third in RPI behind Almira-Coulee-Hartline and DeSales.
They enter this state tournament with a lot of confidence in what they need to do to be successful.
Ott said they need to, "stay focused to make sure that we're going into every game the same."
Culver added, "I think we just gotta play the final game like every other game this season. Go to the same intensity, it's a new team, a new game. We gotta stay focused. Do our jobs as position players and then step up to the plate with confidence when you go to bat."
The Patriots have a bye into the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.
They'll play either Orcas Island or Mossyrock Saturday afternoon at LaPierre Field in Kennewick.
The state semifinals and championships will be at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata next Friday and Saturday.