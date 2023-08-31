The liberty christian patriots are coming off an appearance in the state semifinals in 2022, but also lost eight seniors from that team.
This year, they have just two seniors, but a real focus to build on their successes and disappointments from last year.
"If we just put our minds to it and don't get so nervous. Just play our own game," said senior lineman Cole Alexander. "Last year we made a lot of stupid mistakes that could have been avoided. Neah Bay was a really good team, but I think that we were as good as them, we just didn't show it."
Alexander says he expects their line to be much improved this year with bigger size and, he hopes, better health.
Meanwhile, they have to find a new quarterback after the graduation of Keegan Bishop.
But the goals are still high.
"Learning with the younger kids and put together a team that can still win," according to junior WR/DE Joey Isley. "I think winning league is our goal for now, we'll see what comes after that. I think we got league."
Isley also noted that they believe anything is possible through faith.
The Pats start the 2023 season with possibly the two toughest games on their schedule, beginning Friday when they host Pomeroy.
After that, they play DeSales.