Liberty Christian softball enters this year's state tournament on a 32-game win streak dating back to April of last year.
Part of that long streak included the school's second state title when they beat Colton 4-1 last May.
This year, they bring back the same team and with it a sense of community and family that is helping them try for that second in a row.
"We have that mindset that, obviously that's the goal and pushing towards that goal every single day," said senior C/IF Lauren Reed. "Every single practice we come out with that mindset."
Senior CF Faith Frankenfield added, "Setting your mindset every game at the beginning and focusing your energy and your mindset through. Also positive thinking is one of the best skills you can have."
The Patriots are the top seed in the 1B state tournament and will open their title defense against Darrington Friday at noon in Yakima.
For the seniors, it's one last chance to play together and push for school history.
"It's such a special experience just having last year as the title state champions," said Frankenfield. "Also carrying into this year being our mainly No. 1 goal. I think it's just really important idea and overall aspect and to be doing it with all my favorite people is the best."
Reed says it's about more than just these games. "I'm trying to leave something behind that will be there even when I'm gone. There's five of us on the team, five seniors, and I think that's just the goal of all of us. Working to make sure that they're ready to continue next year and they can continue doing this without us."
