In most high schools across the United States, they play traditional 11-man football, but at Liberty Christian, 8-man football is king.
"Our school's history with 8-man football has, you know, been really good," said senior receiver Aiden Lesser, "but it's a lot more fun in my opinion, a lot more fast-paced and a lot more action."
That was Liberty Christian's star wide receiver Aiden Lesser.
And a lot more action, he says? Well, for the Patriots, that's putting it mildly. They haven't stormed out of the gates as much as blown them off their hinges. Bulldozing over their opponents, putting up 128 points in their first two games.
And lesser has been right in the middle of it all. In their second game of the season, the senior had 381 receiving yards -- setting a new state record in 8-man football.
Aiden's leadership, work ethic and obvious talent has already been recognized. He's received an offer to play at Whitworth University next season, but his stellar play this season could bring a few more eyes on Liberty Christian's star receiver, and despite the hype surrounding his record-breaking performance, Aiden is keeping his eyes focused on the season ahead.