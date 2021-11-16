KENNEWICK, WA - It takes a lot of work to improve yourself. It takes a lot of patience, and a lot of honestly looking at where you were, and where you're trying to go. Improvement is a process, and it's something that Kennewick high school's head football coach Randy Affholter has instilled in his program from the very beginning.
"what I look for in our football team is; are we improving every week? That's a part of being a championship program or a championship football team is you got to be willing to improve yourself. You can't rest on your laurels from the previous week or the previous past, you got to get better."
And that appreciation for the process of becoming great one week at a time has spread to the entire team; and after a season's worth of improvement, the 6th-seeded lions now believe that they can hang with anyone, especially 3rd-seeded O'Dea.
"If you take a look at us in week one and week two, and compare that to where we are now in week eleven and week twelve, I really feel we have improved ourselves every week." said coach Affholter, and senior running back Myles Mayovsky thinks this team is ready to answer the challenge,
"Like every week I feel like we've gotten a little bit better in some way, so I feel like the sky's the limit. We feel good honestly, it's just three seeds away and I don't think seeding matters honestly. It's whoever is gonna go out there and play the best on Saturday at 4:00 you know? And I think that's going to be us."
Kickoff is set for 4:00pm on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.