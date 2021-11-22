The East vs. West battle continues for the Kennewick Lions.
The #6 Lions upset the #3 O'Dea Fighting Irish 27-21 in the 3A state quarterfinals. Kennewick is knows for their defense, but their offense is starting to peak at the right time it seems. Normally relying on their run game with Myles Mayovsky, the Lions took to the air to clinch the dub.
"It's probably the best feeling that I've had this year," said quarterback Dayton Davis of the win. "Our defense is insane, and our run game is insane. It opens up a lot of opportunity for me to make plays."
Davis stepped up leading the Lion offense with 3 touchdowns and about 180 yards through the air.
"It's just awesome to watch," said senior RB Myles Mayovsky. "He really became a leader the second half because he made some huge passes. He was just making plays."
If playing under the Space Needle was motivation for the Lions to prove the east side of Washington can play football, they have that in their back pocket as the Lions return to Memorial Stadium.
Kennewick once again comes in as the underdog, facing #2 Eastside Catholic in the 3A state semifinals. Kickoff set for 4:00 PM.