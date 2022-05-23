As the end of the school year nears, so too, does the end of the high school spring sport seasons.
Teams advancing to the state semifinal games:
3A Baseball: Kennewick Lions
Lions play Mt. Spokane Friday at 4:00 with the winner advancing to the title game against the winner of Mercer Island/ West Seattle.
The state championship game is Saturday, May 28th at 7:15 at Gesa Stadium.
4A Baseball: Richland Bombers
Joey Pearson threw a no-hitter in the state quarterfinals to beat Moses Lake 2-0. The Bombers face #1 Olympia Friday at 12:45 with the winner advancing to the title game to face the winner of Skyline and Puyallup.
The state championship game is Saturday, May 28th at 4:00 at Gesa Stadium.
2A Baseball: Ellensburg Bulldogs
The #3 Bulldogs face #2 Columbia River Friday at County Stadium at 10:00 AM for the semifinals. The winner will face the victor of #4 Tumwater and #9 WF West.
The state championship game is Saturday at 4:00 PM.
4A Soccer: Pasco Bulldogs
#1 Pasco faces #5 Bellarmine Friday at 6:00 at Sparks Stadium. The winner faces the victor between #3 Wenatchee and #7 Skyline.
The state title game is Saturday at 4:00 at Sparks Stadium.
1A Soccer: Highland Scotties
The #9 Highland Scotties upset #1 Toppenish and will play #12 University Prep Friday in the semifinals. The winner will face the winner of the other semifinal game between #2 The Bush School and #14 Seattle Academy.
The state title game is Saturday, May 28th at Tumwater District Stadium.
Softball state playoffs start this weekend. You can find brackets HERE.