Four games, featuring the best baseball players in the state, took place over the weekend in Yakima.
The All-State Baseball series returned to Parker Faller field and team Adams, which feature Kamiakin's Landon Welter and Cade Carter, along with Davis Nathan Gonzalez and College Place's Jacob Courtney won the tournament.
Welter was named defensive MVP.
"I just feel like I worked to get here and I'm glad I can go out and make it all pay off. It feels great to play with the guys I grew up playing with and have played against my whole life. And it's great to go out with a W."
Blaine Axel Puls was named the offensive MVP of the series.
The players called it a great experience, especially on Sunday when they got to wear their own uniforms.
"I've been working, grinding. To play with these guys it means a lot," said Gonzalez. "Gave four years to [Davis] and they've done a lot for me and I'm glad to be wearing it one last time."
Gonzalez says he will follow God's plan for what's next in his life and whether or not it will include baseball.
Even for members of the losing team, it was an unforgettable experience.
"It's a really cool experience and I would encourage everyone else, the juniors, to come out and do this," said Southridge grad A.J. Hendrickson. "It's really fun meeting a bunch of new people, playing baseball. I played four years there. A lot of heart went into playing for Southridge. It's just really special to play one more time in it."
Hendrickson is heading to everett community college to continue his baseball career.
He also expressed appreciation that he got to play with fellow Southridge Sun Max Martin one more time.
In a fun moment Sunday morning, West Valley's Tommy Melusky got to face his Rams teammate Brody Mills, likely with some bragging rights on the line.
Melusky was able to get Mills to fly out to center field.