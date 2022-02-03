The Seattle Mariners recently selected 10 schools ... including two in the Tri-Cities and one near Yakima ... to receive grant funding.
The Equipment Donation Grant program started in 2017 and has selected 50 high school baseball and softball programs since that time.
Kennewick High was one of the schools to receive the grant and baseball coach Lenny Ayres says they'll use the money for nets, tees, balls and other equipment.
"It's really cool that they put us and the softball team at the top of their list to get this grant. We're super grateful that the Mariners are doing this and we're excited."
For the girls ... new Lions Softball Coach Katy Clawson called the grant helpful to replace older equipment ... some of which is illegal now.
"It's a huge blessing and a huge opportunity, not only for Kennewick High but our players and our staff. It allows the girls to go play ball and not have to worry about any of the financial burdens that come with it like having bats and gloves. We are able to provide all of that for them."
The Pasco Bulldogs baseball team will also be given $5,000 for their program.
Coach Tyler Hockaday says it helps them by lessening the burden on their fundraising.
"Every single year we spend probably $1,500 on balls alone, for game balls, practice and that kind of stuff. Kids like new stuff as well so hopefully that boosts the turnout."
Hockaday says the money will be used to fix the pitching mound, buy bags for the varsity players and other needs to enrich the program.
The Highland Scotties were also named as one of the grant recipients but they said they will meet Friday to discuss how the money will be used.
The Mariners say the funding is designed to help in under-served communities to grow the game of baseball.