Pasco goalie Jonathan Flores got his 7th shutout, or clean sheet, on Tuesday in a win over Hermiston.
"Last year we were able to keep 15 clean sheets," said the senior. "So obviously the goal is to get better and break that record."
That kind of drive has helped him and the Bulldogs push for another postseason run.
But while he has exceled in goal, Flores didn't start his soccer career there as a kid.
""I started off as a striker, but since I was like a bigger kid I got put into goal. But I just fell in love with goalkeeping and the role it has."
As a senior, Flores is hoping to lead the team to another deep state playoff run and erase the memories of last year when they fell in the semifinals to eventual state champion Bellarmine out of Tacoma.
"We all learned from it," noted Flores. "We all felt that pain right after the penalties, so obviously I think it helps us in a way this year knowing that. Reminding us of the pain that we felt losing in penalties. It drives us every game that we don't want to have that feeling again."
They did beat Wenatchee to claim the third-place trophy.
Pasco has won state three times and been to the championship game two other seasons.
Of course, Flores' main focus is this season, but as a senior he's also looking to the future and what he might be able to accomplish in soccer.
"Focusing on getting better obviously. Just taking it one day at a time. Trusting God's process that he has in my life. And obviously the goal is to play at the college level at a high level and just keep on playing and make it professional."
Flores says he will likely attend Warner Pacific University in Portland after graduation.
Pasco plays at Richland Friday night and you can catch their big rivalry matchup against Chiawana on SWX April 27th.