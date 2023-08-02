Southridge alum Max Martin is in Arizona beginning his professional career in the Texas Rangers organization.
The lefty outfielder was selected in the 11th round and then waited until the signing deadline to finally choose to go pro.
"I think one of the biggest factors was just choosing what I want to do every single day," noted Martin. "I just really wanted to make this sport my job and it's just going to be a dream and I have to work towards it every day."
Of course, playing baseball full-time means he doesn't have to worry about classes or some of the other drawbacks of being in college.
Speaking of college, Martin was the first player from Washington not at a university.
"It's definitely very special because you're the first one off the board out of high school and it's just something that I've worked towards every single day, to be the best I can."
Now, Martin is off to the Rangers' Arizona complex where he will work with coaches on improving his game and then come back to Kennewick for the offseason where he'll work out with his dad and his brother.
But he will carry a little bit of the Tri-Cities with him in the lessons he had at Southridge.
"I learned hard work and to just play the game 100 percent with your hair on fire and give it your all," said Martin.
Max's brother Mason is in Triple-A with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Of course, ideally for the family would be to have both on the same team, particularly when it comes to spring training, but for now, they can dream about one day sharing the same field.