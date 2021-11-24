Last year, the Kamiakin braves lifted the MCC trophy after knocking off the Walla Walla Blue Devils in the finals of the conference championship. Behind juniors and eventual co-conference players of the year, Trey Arland and Tyler Bilodeau, the Braves would go 15-1, defeating their opponents by an average of 33 points per game. Now, after the graduation of seniors Woodley Downard and all-time rebounding leader Messiah Jones, Bilodeau and Arland are prepared to run it back, this time with their eyes on the state championship.
But that one loss on the braves record came at the hands of their opponents in the conference championship, the Walla Walla Blue Devils.
Who; after graduating five seniors including last year's leading scorer Michael Cornia, are hoping for an influx of talent and for seniors Diego Jacques and Dillon Wasser to lead them to their first state playoff berth since 2010.
And last year's COVID shortened season marked the first time since 2012 that the Richland Bombers did not finish the season as MCC champs.
But after freshman Josh Woodard burst onto the scene last year to lead the bombers in scoring and the return of Kaden Bradshaw for his senior year,
Richland is now coming into this season with two of the conference's top 10 leading scorers from last year.
The Chiawana Riverhawks boasted the man in the top spot in senior Kobe Young, but after his departure for Boise State, the Riverhawks now belong to Cash Callaway and Kade Smith, and the Chiawana faithful are hoping that the senior and junior; respectively, are ready to take the reins and lead the Riverhawks to their second state playoff berth ever.
The conference's fourth and eighth leading scorers last season, now-seniors Daniel Dickinson and Ayden Knapik, anchor a Kennewick team that could be the wildest of wildcards. Without a single senior on the roster last year, the Lions put together a modest 8-6 season. But the most intriguing thing about Kennewick is the fact that four of their returning players were among the top 25 in scoring back in June.
The Hanford falcons boast a whole new look as first year head coach Allyn Griffin takes command of a mercurial falcons team. After losing Tyson Caulfield and Riley Nighswonger, Hudson Shupe and Mason Castillo could be the ones to help the program take its next step forward.
Southridge, Pasco and Hermiston have had what can only be described as a rough go of it, only mustering up 3 wins combined last season, but could this be the year where they turn it around?
It's an exciting time to be an MCC basketball fan, and the season is about to get started.