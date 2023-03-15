After four years away, the Spokesman-Review's high school all-star game returned Tuesday and was broadcast on SWX.
Five players from the MCC were invited to play in the girls game with four participating, Chiawana's Malia Ruud, Kamiakin's Maddy Rendall, Kennewick's Haylee Johnson and Richland's Kylee Fox.
Kamiakin's Nikole Thomas was invited but couldn't play.
West Valley's Laiken Hill also played as a representative of the Big 9
But it was a special chance for all of them.
"Everyone plays a little bit differently and the talent levels are crazy," said Ruud. "I just really enjoyed playing with them. As opposed to, I love playing with my team this year but it's nice to get a little different taste."
Ruud had 13 points to lead the MCC-Big 9 group.
After that game was over, the boys took the floor.
The MCC had multiple players as part of the game which would feature 22 dunks; Kamiakin's Peter Dress, Richland's Josh Woodard, Hermiston's Grant Olson and Kennewick's Jonah Gebbers.
For Dress, it was a unique opportunity.
"The rosters in general. I mean, you get to see all these great players. Blake Buchanan is going to Virginia and it's incredible that I got to play with him. I've been in a program with him and Colin Mitchell. Just my whole team, we had a really good team and I wanted to be a part of that environment because everyone is just so good. I knew it was going to be a really good an competitive basketball game."
Buchanan was named the game's MVP as the Region team beat the Spokane Metro team.
Woodard had 9 points, Gebers and Olson 6, and Dress had 4.
The SWX All-Star Game is coming up on Saturday, April 15th at Columbia Basin College.
We'll be releasing rosters and more details as we get closer.