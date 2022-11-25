The MCC is done with their football season, but basketball is just about to get started.
Last season, only the Kamiakin Braves boys basketball team went to state out of the MCC and they ended their year with a 4th place trophy.
This year, with many of the top scorers graduated and moved on, the league looks pretty balanced.
"From what I saw last summer and knowing what all is coming back, it's going to be tough from top to bottom," said Chiawana head coach Chad Herron. "Richland, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Walla Walla, all of them. We got to get ready for all of them."
Richland head coach Earl Streufert agreed noting, "There's going to be some good teams and a little bit of depth and a little bit of experience on every team. It'll be interesting to see."
The top returning scorer is Grant Olsen from Hermiston, followed by Josh Woodard of Richland and Kade Smith of Chiawana but seven of last year's top 10 were seniors.
So many of the teams will work and grow throughout the season hoping to play their best basketball at the right time so that the league has more than just one state playoff team.
"It takes a lot of hard work in practice, no taking days off," said Woodard. "It takes a lot of trust in your teammates and I think we've started to build that up in practice so I think we'll be ready to go."
The key is really just playing as a team honestly," said Smith, a senior at Chiawana. "A lot of schools are losing seniors. I think this year is going to pretty even between the teams and it's going to be who's working the hardest in the offseason."
Hanford begins their season Saturday, but the rest of the MCC starts next week.
We asked the coaches who they thought were going to be atop the MCC and this is our preseason poll.
Richland, Chiawana and Kamiakian figure to battle it out for the league title.
Kennewick is the top 3A team followed by Walla Walla.
We thank the coaches for their participation.