As we enter the state playoffs, the Mid-Columbia Conference named the all-conference teams for football.
The offensive player of the year is Southridge's Jimmy Rush. Defensive player of the year is Gabe Tahir from Kamiakin. Trevor Hoopes of Southridge and Ashton Tripp of Kennewick were named linemen of the year. Chiawana's Scott Bond is the coach of the year.
First team selections included seven Chiawana Riverhawks, six Southridge Suns, six Richland Bombers, five Kennewick Lions, four Kamiakin Braves, and one Hermiston Bulldog.