There's a new stadium, new coach and a lot of new faces, but the Sunnyside Grizzlies have the same high expectations.
The new field hosted two games last season, both losses for the Griz, so they are still looking for their first win at the new digs.
They will have a new quarterback with the graduation of Logan Rodriguez, and running back to replace Myles Newhouse.
Still, the players have a lot of confidence.
"Defense wins championships. That's what everybody says," said Senior Daunte Ramos. "Our defense is our core, it always has been. Our offense is looking pretty good too, solid. Our run game and our pass game."
Junior Santiago Casas agreed, adding, "Effort and the dedication one puts in every practice to win games and be league champs and get to state."
Still, they have to replace the Big 9 Offensive MVP in Rodriguez along with multiple all-league performers.
The new head coach is Marshall Lobbestael who takes over from his brother John who helped rejuvenate the program.
The former Cougar quarterback says he owes a debt to those that came before him.
"I'm extremely fortunate to come in and have this opportunity to coach. I just want to maintain and try to elevate in the areas that we can improve in and maintain those other strengths and play my role in the program."
Before Sunnyside gets into the Big 9 portion of their schedule, they face some tough non-league opponents in Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick.
Their Week 1 game against Prosser will be on SWX. Coverage begins at 7.