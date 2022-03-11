New coach, who dis?
Not exactly, but there's a new energy at Kennewick Lions fast pitch practice as Katie Clawson has stepped to be the new head coach after previously being an assistant.
The team does have to replace about seven seniors that graduated after the 2021 season, but Clawson says while they're young, they're very motivated.
"Helping each other out. Picking each other up. We're scrappy this year. We definitely have a group of fighters for sure."
Senior Trista Townsend said that, "We have a really good bond with our team right now and I think if we keep that going and keep this fire that we all have, we can get really far."
Fellow Senior Hailey Puckett noted, "I'm so excited for this year. I think there will be a lot of hard work and the team will stay together even through hard times. I think we can go far, even with all of our young players."
The Lions finished 4th in the modified MCC season and tournament in 2021, but Clawson says they are all about looking forward with their goal being getting better everyday and every at-bat.
Kennewick starts the season Tuesday when they host Sunnyside.
You can catch the Lions fast pitch squad on SWX March 25th when they play Walla Walla.