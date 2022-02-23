The Granger Spartans boys wrestling team claimed their third state championship at Mat Classic 33 this past weekend.
They were led, in part, by the Northwind brothers, Conan and Cody whose family is a grappling powerhouse in the lower valley.
Their oldest brother Carson won a state title while wrestling for Toppenish in 2019, and Conan won state in 2020.
"We work hard everyday in the room," said Conan, a senior. "Our dad is a big part of it. He gets us out there doing everything. ... Being a Northwind this is what we do."
Younger brother Cody is sophomore with big plans to win more state titles and maybe use wrestling to go to college.
"My brother Carson, he was a 2A state champion and I wanted to be a state champion after that."
Conan said he was excited to see his brother win and that it was his time now.
Granger won the state title in 2020 in the 1A ranks, but dropped to 2B after the reclassification.
Their championship ended a 4-year run of Tonasket being the top team in the Bs.