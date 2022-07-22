The high school football season is a mere six weeks away, with practices beginning in early August.
The rest of the fall sports begin shortly thereafter, but one concern that all observers have is a lack of officials.
Jim Ryder with the Tri-Cities Officials Association says this shortage is across all of Central and Eastern Washington and the country.
"It's happening right now. We've told the schools that we do not have enough officials in our association to cover all the varsity games that are scheduled for Friday nights. We're going to have them move some of their games to Thursday or Saturday. This is nothing new."
Ryder says this has happened before and it's a situation they must navigate as best they can until they can recruit more officials.
The WIAA is working on improving pay rates and timing, but that's just part of the appeal according to Ryder.
"One of the big benefits is the camaraderie you have on the field with the crew. You get to work with people. Best friends are football officials now. It's that fun that we have. Most of them don't do it for the money, but the enjoyment of giving back to the game. Plus, you have the best seat in the house to watch a football game."
Ryder believes the pandemic has hurt, not only their numbers, but some of the behavior improvements they had made on the field, but they're working on stabilizing both.
If you're interested in becoming an official, go to WashingtonOfficials.com and fill out a contact form with your location and sport of interest.