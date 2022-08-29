From 1999 to 2004, the Pasco Bulldogs made four of five possible state title games winning three, but things have been more challenging in recent years.
They enter 2022 hoping to continue the process towards competing in the very tough MCC.
After a strong showing in the 7-on-7 league this spring, coach Leon Wright-Jackson says the team's best trait is their unity.
"All of them together. That's what we've been preaching since last spring. The boys have bought into it and they're really relying on one another and trusting each other."
Wright-Jackson, who was a member of the 2003 state title team, is in his 5th year as the head of the Bulldogs, though two of those years were severely impacted by COVID-19.
As for the team, they are saying a lot of the same things as their coaches when it comes to how they're approaching the season.
"We're looking really good, really confident," said Senior Center Kenneth Eagleson. "We have a really good bond with each other this year."
Junior Linebacker Damian Tavares said, "Teamwork. Everybody work as hard together as possible."
The players said they will take the season one game at a time, without any game getting any more importance than another.
Pasco is coming off a 2-8 season and will start 2022 hosting Kennewick who's coming off a state title appearance.