The Pasco Bulldogs girls basketball team clinched the MCC title Friday night with a 55-37 victory over the Kennewick Lions.
Mya Groce led the Bulldogs with 21 points and said of the second consecutive championship, "Winning it is a dream come true."
Lenna Lepe chipped in with 15 points for Pasco on five three-pointers.
The Bulldogs had a nine-point halftime lead as their offense struggled for much of the night, shooting just 35% from the field, but the defense was stellar holding the Lions to single-digits in the first and third quarters.
Senior Taija Mackey said they're not done.
"We've worked so hard to get here. We deserve it. We're going to keep grinding and get state too."
Coach Aaron Barcot noted that while they were co-MCC champs during the regular season in the shortened 2021 campaign, and they won the district tournament, the team felt slighted as some people discounted their accomplishment.
"We came into this year and we wanted everybody to know that we had a chip on our shoulder from last year and that we really felt that some people didn't think it had been a championship year in the short year and not a real playoff. We wanted everybody to know that we were going to make sure it counted this time. It was a big deal to us."
The Bulldogs will finish up the season Tuesday, February 8 when they host Walla Walla. They'll get a week off after that in which they will host a district semifinal on February 15th.