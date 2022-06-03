Pasco high school hosted their senior signing day with loved ones and classmates on Wednesday.
The departing athletes had some fond memories of their high school games with the anticipation of taking it to the next level.
"It's overwhelming a little bit. it's a lot, it's exciting, it's nerve-wracking," said basketball player Taija Mackey. "I think I'm ready, then again I think I'm not. Its just a lot. I'm going to miss my team a lot. Been with these girls for years since we were younger. It's going to be difficult going to play with a new team."
Football player Caleb Negron said, "Probably the team, the coaches, it was a good experience. Can't wait to play with what's next. It was amazing to have the opportunity to go and play at the next level."
A lot of fun was had by all as graduating bulldogs prepare to say goodbye.