Pasco's soccer team has started the season undefeated as they look to win a second state title in five years.
The early season success is not a fluke ... or being taken for granted.
Senior Julian Ramirez said, "Every day we put in as much work as we possibly can to prepare for the next day whether it's a practice or a game."
Senior Defender Jonas Olvera echoed those sentiments noting, "Take it a game at a time. That will make us focus on what our next goal is, and that's the state title, but before that we need to play the games we have left with everything we got."
And getting a full season has been very important to the senior in particular with Midfielder Victor Godinez saying, "COVID took a lot from last year's seniors and we didn't have a chance to do what we wanted to really do and it means a lot. It's special to have a full season."
Coach Matt Potter echoed those sentiments saying that they need to continue to work hard and stick together.
In the most recent RPI rankings released by the WIAA, Pasco tops the 4A boys soccer list.
The Bulldogs have seven games remaining in the regular season ending May 3 against rival Chiawana.