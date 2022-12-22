Heading into the Christmas break, the MCC's leading scorer is Kamiakin's Peter Dress averaging nearly 24 points per game.
The junior guard is having to fill some big shoes with the graduation last season of Tyler Bilodeau and Trey Arland
So, Dress knew his role would expand this year.
"Preparing for that, I mean, I knew that I was going to get face guarded against some of these teams like Chiawana. They know who I am. They know what I'm going to do. I like to shoot. I had to prepare during the week of practice. Coach had me cutting, posting up, doing everything instead of just shooting."
His season high thus far is 31 against West Valley, but he's scored at least 20 in four of their five games.
And while Dress has been a scoring machine, his focus is what's best for the team.
"I've been pretty consistent right now, but I know there's a game that's going to come where I'm off and I have to affect the game in multiple ways than just scoring. I'm going to have to step up and be a leader on this team."
Dress says his focus is on creating the best shot, whether it's for him or someone else.
The team travels to Spokane for a tournament after the holiday and then resume MCC play January 6 against rival Kennewick.