There are just two weeks remaining in the high school football season ahead of the Week 10 three-league district crossover playoff in 4A and the two-league crossovers in 3A and 2A.
The only thing that is certain is that Chiawana will be the #1 seed out of the Mid-Columbia Conference, MCC, for 4A and host the Big 9's #3 seed.
Kennewick needs to win one of its remaining two games to be the #1 seed in 3A out of the MCC.
For 3A, the top two MCC teams will play the second and third place Greater Spokane League, GSL, teams in Week 10 to try and qualify for state.
In the Big 9, Moses Lake is in first but faces West Valley and Eastmont the next two weeks. The top Big 9 school will host a play-in winner.
Here is how the crossover will work.
Tue, 11/1: GSL #3 vs. MCC #4 play-in
Friday/Saturday, Nov. 4/5
Big 9 #4 at GSL #1, Play-in winner at Big 9 #1
Big 9 #3 at MCC #1, MCC #2 at GSL #2
MCC #3 at Big 9 #2
In the Big 9, Moses Lake leads, but with a touch schedule ahead, Sunnyside or Eastmont will be ready to pounce.
In the MCC, Richland at Kamiakin on Thursday will determine the second and third MCC seeds. Both will be on the road in the Week 10 crossover.
Southridge has an outside shot at the top 3A seed if they beat Bennewick this week and then Hermiston upsets the Lions in Week 9.
In 2A, the CWAC's top two teams, currently Othello and Prosser, would match up with the GSL's 2nd and 3rd place 2A teams.
The non-playoff teams will be paired off for a week 10 game which is to be determined.