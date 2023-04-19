The West Valley Rams are hoping their two big arms will carry them farther than they went last year.
Tommy Melusky is committed to University of Oregon and Brody Mills will be headed to the University of Washington.
Both are challenging for opposing batters.
"I think we both push each other and both compete," said Melusky who has struck out 40 batters while walking just 1 in 18 innings thus far. "But we both have a lot of respect for each other."
Mills has 35 strikeouts and allowed just three hits noting, "Having us two being able to start two games out of the series gives us a pretty unfair advantage to win that series."
They will get the opportunity to do more than pitch when they get to college.
The Rams won the Big 9 regular season title last year, but fell to Moses Lake in the district championship.
They still got to state, but their game against Skyline featured long delays ultimately ending with a West Valley loss.
"Coming into this year we're trying to, if we do lose a game here or there then we're trying to bounce back from that," said Mills. "Try not to let it get the best of us, work through that."
Meluskey agreed saying, "I think it'll be good to just show that good teams, like we'll lose a little bit."
Both say losses will happen, but it's how you respond and they believe falling in the district championship and state will help them this season.
Right now the Rams are one game back of Moses Lake for the Big 9 crown. those two teams meet three times in the first week of May.